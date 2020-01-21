Deputies searching for suspect in vehicle break-ins in Mount Jackson

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for breaking into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a early on the morning of Jan. 21, a woman was seen going through several vehicles parked at a business along Mount Jackson Rd. in Mount Jackson.

They say she was driving the red vehicle pictured above.

No information has been provided on what, if anything, was stolen from vehicles.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call case agent Deputy Trevor Rick at (540) 459-6100.

Deputies specifically encouraged members of the public not to post information about the case to social media but to come to them first.

