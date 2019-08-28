Deputies searching for suspect who escaped into Augusta County cornfield

Augusta County deputies are asking for help from the public to find a man who they say fled from police and escaped through a corn field earlier on Wednesday – and also trying to track down the owner of property they believe he stole.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a 1996 Chevy Blazer in the area of Stuarts Draft Highway and Tinkling Springs Road on Aug. 28.

But when the deputy pulled behind the Blazer, they say it immediately accelerated, attempting to escape from law enforcement.

It then went off the roadway in the area of Earhart Mini Storage and then through the property of Stuarts Draft Baptist Church.

From there, deputies say the Blazer drove into a corn field in the 3200 block of Stuarts Draft Highway and the driver fled on foot through the field.

With the help of Virginia State Police, deputies established a perimeter and used a K9 to track the occupants of the vehicle.

A passenger was found in the area of Round Hill School Road, thanks to the K9's assistance, and detained for questioning.

With info from the passenger, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says the driver was 26-year-old Jeffrey Scott Statler, who managed to escape.

Statler is charged with eluding law enforcement, destruction of property, driving with a revoked license, driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Throughout the pursuit, the sheriff's office notified schools in the Stuarts Draft area, but, despite some reports on Facebook, no lockdowns were put in place because they determined there was no threat of danger to any school.

When deputies searched the Blazer, they found a large amount of property inside the vehicle which they believe may have been stolen from a storage building. You can find photos of some of the items in a Facebook post from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office below.

If any of it appears to be yours or a family member's, you're asked to contact Investigator Connor Tobin at 540-245-5333.

