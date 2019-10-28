Deputies searching for suspect who stole supplies near Augusta Expo

Augusta County investigators are looking for help from the public to find the person responsible for stealing thousands of dollars of material in an area of construction supplies.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, a man stole a lot of material, including wiring, from a building on Construction Lane in Fishersville.

Construction Lane is just off Expo Rd., before you get to the Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

Deputies say the suspect was driving an older model Ford pickup, which can be seen in surveillance images from the scene.

If you have any information about the theft or the man and vehicle involved, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

