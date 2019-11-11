Deputies searching for runaway teen missing from Stuarts Draft

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a teenager they say ran away from home.

According to deputies, 14-year-old McKenzie Marie Brown was last seen at her home in Stuarts Draft around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Brown is described as a white girl standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweats and an orange shirt.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

