Deputies seize dozens of animals from New Market home

Dozens of animals were seized from a home in the town of New Market, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.

A press release issued by the office on Friday said that deputies filed a search warrant in the Shenandoah County Circuit Court for a home in the 9100 block of New Market.

Deputies had gotten complaints of abandoned animals at the address, which is close to the New Market Community Center and Rebel Park.

When the office's Animal Control division arrived, they found and seized 51 animals, including birds, rabbits, and dogs, as well as animal supplies.

At this point, the office has announced no arrests and says that investigation remains underway into the case.

