Deputies seize nearly $10K worth of fentanyl after Shenandoah Valley traffic stop

Deputies say enough fentanyl to potentially kill thousands of people was seized after a traffic stop in the northern Shenandoah Valley this week.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled a driver over on June 9. As the deputy investigated the vehicle along the side of the road, he discovered that the driver was in possession of four capsules of suspected fentanyl and $1,050 in cash.

The sheriff's office says the deputy discovered that many more capsules of the suspected extremely potent opioid were being stored at a home in Warren County, and members of the Regional Drug Task Force were contacted to assist with the initial traffic stop.

With a search warrant, a short time later, the drug task force found about 190 more capsules of fentanyl, coming out to about 60 grams, in the Warren County home.

The suspect told agents that each capsule was being sold for $50.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliver 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It has legitimate uses in the medical field to treat severe pain, especially advanced cancer pain, but it has increasingly found its way onto streets across the U.S. in the opioid crisis over recent years, sometimes mixed with heroin or cocaine to make the drugs even more powerful.

But due to its potency, extremely small amounts are lethal — scientists estimate its lethal dose at around 2,000 micrograms and the CDC has called it the deadliest drug in America, responsible for more drug-related deaths in recent years than any other drug.

A number of overdose deaths of heroin users have been linked to fentanyl or carfentanil, an elephant transquilizer around 100 times stronger than fentanyl, that was mixed with the heroin.

"These dangerous drugs have been taken off the streets of our community, and surrounding jurisdictions, due to a simple traffic stop, good investigative techniques and the inter-agency cooperation of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Regional Drug Task Force," the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said,