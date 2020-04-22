Deputies staging at Churchville Elementary School to search for wanted suspect

A large number of deputies in Augusta County have staged at a currently out-of-use elementary school to coordinate a search for a wanted person.

Around 5:40 p.m., at least seven different Augusta County Sheriff's Office vehicles had gathered in the parking lot behind Churchville Elementary School.

A SWAT vehicle from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office was on scene as well.

Deputies told WHSV that they're looking for a wanted person who is believed to have been in the area recently.

At this point, however, they are releasing no information beyond that.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

