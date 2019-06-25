Deputies warn of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Rockbridge County

Deputies are warning of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Rockbridge County.

On Friday, June 21, the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office warned that counterfeit bills were circulating in Rockbridge County.

According to authorities, the bill defeats the counterfeit marker/pens and it will give a false reading of legitimate. The bills are said to be mostly $100 bills.

Police believe all of the bills have the same serial number of 'G18518395A.'

Deputies have arrested a group of suspects in relation to the circulation of the counterfeit bills.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.