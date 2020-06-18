Deputy Chief Matthew Tobia chosen as Harrisonburg's new Fire Chief

One of the current deputy chiefs of the Harrisonburg Fire Department will soon become the city's new Fire Chief.

According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, the city has selected Deputy Chief Matthew Tobia to take on the mantle of Fire Chief as of June 28.

Tobia, a nearly 30-year veteran of fire services, has been with the department since early 2019, when he became Deputy Fire Chief of Support Services.

But the department says his "love of Harrisonburg goes much deeper, due to his 19 years of experience as a volunteer counselor with the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp for Children," which is held every year in Keezletown.

Tobia and his wife volunteer their time at the burn camp every year and Tobia serves on the camp's Advisory Board.

The department says his experience with the camp led them to jump at a chance to join Harrisonburg's team as Deputy Chief in 2019.

“My wife and I had long talked about our dream of moving to Harrisonburg. The Shenandoah Valley is simply gorgeous and the community is incredibly welcoming,” Tobia said. “So, when we learned about the opportunity to join HFD, we jumped at it.”

Before coming to Harrisonburg, he served as the Assistant Chief of Support Services and Volunteer Administration for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, and before that, served with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Maryland from 1992 to 2014.

He's certified through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications, and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, among other designations, and is affiliated with the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Harrisonburg officials say his first goal as Fire Chief will be to "ensure the Friendly City continues to receive the outstanding service residents have always experienced from HFD."

Tobia has no plans to make any immediate changes, instead focusing on planning for the future.

“We have a high-performing department. My primary job is to support the men and women on the front lines every day, making sure that they have the resources they need to do their jobs,” Tobia said. “This department has a long, proud tradition built by personnel who have given a lifetime of service. I’m honored to be standing on the shoulders of giants in accepting this tremendous opportunity.”

According to the department, in Tobia's time with the department so far, he has focused on improving the department's connections through various platforms to enhance community engagement, including initiatives to use community incidents as educational opportunities, like promoting the need for smoke alarms in neighborhoods where a home fire has taken place, or canvassing about carbon monoxide detectors after a carbon monoxide incident.

In the coming future, Tobia plans to engage with department personnel to develop an employee-driven, 5-year strategic plan that will focus on providing “excellent service to our citizens while ensuring the health, safety and wellness of our personnel,” according to Tobia.

He also plans to work to fill the vacant deputy chief position created by his promotion.

“Matthew has shown time and again since his arrival in Harrisonburg that he is dedicated and focused on the health and wellness of the personnel at HFD, and on being the engaged leader our community needs from its fire department,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “I am looking forward to seeing what he brings to the position of Fire Chief, knowing that our city is getting a leader who is dedicated to its future.”

HFD Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Stephen Morris, who served as interim chief since Chief Ian Bennett's April retirement, will resume his duties as deputy fire chief.

“I can’t say enough about what Stephen has brought to HFD and the countless hours he has put in these past few months keeping our department and residents safe during truly trying times,” Campbell said. “Harrisonburg is a better place because of his dedication, and HFD is the professional, trusted organization it is in large part due to his service.”

Matt and Jeanne Tobia are residents of Harrisonburg. They have two children – Hanna, a senior at Virginia Tech, and “Doc”, a graduate of Blue Ridge Community College’s welding program who works in the industry locally