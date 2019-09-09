Deputy: West Virginia couple on meth hallucinates kidnapping

Authorities in West Virginia say a couple was hallucinating while smoking methamphetamine when they falsely reported a hostage situation.

A Kanawha County Sheriff's Office statement says a man and woman called 911 early Monday morning and said they were escaping from kidnappers and that there was an explosion.

Deputies rushed toward the scene and say they found the couple in a car along Sissonville Drive near Guthrie Road.

The two were transported by ambulance and then flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

According to the statement, though, before the woman was transported, she was able to tell deputies that she and her husband had been smoking meth and hallucinated the kidnapping. She told deputies her husband made a device with black powder to cause a distraction for their imagined captors.

Deputies say the device exploded and burned both of them.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies didn't immediately release the couples' names. Their condition is unclear.

