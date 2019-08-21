Deputy and Dominion crew rescue kitten from electrical pipe during storm

A kitten was rescued during a thunderstorm in Caroline County Tuesday night.

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center about a kitten that was stuck underground in a pipe.

Upon arrival, Deputy Bullock realized the kitten was in a plastic pipe that contained electric lines.

At that point, Bullock reached out to Dominion Energy, and after a five-hour process, Dominion crews and Deputy Bullock managed to rescue the stuck kitten.

The kitten, now named Kilowatt at the suggestion of some of the rescuers, is safe and sound.