Despite closing, local restaurant donates to first responders, people in need

One local restaurant shut its doors completely to slow the spread of coronavirus and keep staff and customers safe.

O'Neill's Grill in Harrisonburg.

Despite the loss of sales, they still decided to give back.

O'Neill's Grill in Harrisonburg has been donating food to local families in need, as well as first responders.

The owner of the restaurant, Tim O'Neill, said even through difficult times we should not lose sight of what is important, and to him, that means helping people in the community and spreading positivity.

"We love the community. We love our restaurant, and the bottom line is, we're hopeful that we're going to get through this and we wanted to do the right thing for as many people as possible," O'Neill said.

O'Neill's Grill has distributed over 200 meals over the past few weeks and they plan to continue to help those in need.

O'Neill said they hope to open back up for take-out in the next few weeks.