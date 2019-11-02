Despite last month's auction Staunton Mall is still seeing new shops open up

Over the past several years the Staunton Mall has seen a downturn of chain stores and this past October was up for auction. Despite the changing times shops are still opening up with small businesses hoping to thrive.

Mike White and his mom Teresa just opened their clothing store , Trusting Jesus Works, on Friday after having a kiosk store over the past year in the mall.

"We started off with just tables, going here and there and we had a vision to have a store," White said. "We really appreciate the Staunton mall for even giving us the chance to be able to take you know just a couple of ideas and bring them to fruition."

Just a couple of spaces down, Know Knew Books, a used book store had their new location grand opening back in September.

Matthew Shiflett, a co-owner of the store, said the mall provides a great opportunity for new business to start.

"Per Square footage is less than half of what most retail locations are charging right now," Shiflett, said.

Shiflett said before they were located at another spot inside the mall but now they have an entrance from the outside that helps bring in more customers.

Although just last month the mall was up for auction with a starting bid close to two million dollars, both businesses believe this will just be another opportunity for the mall to grow.

"I would say that with the new people coming in there's new life being brought to the mall," White said. "So it's just the beginning no matter what happens you just have to have a positive outlook on things going forward."