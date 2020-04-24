Details on state contract for PPE released; health care providers split on elective procedure ban

It took three weeks for Virginia to receive its first shipment of personal protective equipment from Northfield Medical Manufacturing after signing a roughly $27 million contract with the Norfolk-based company on March 31.

The lengthy lead time was just one of the unusual features of the procurement agreement, said Virginia’s Secretary of Finance, Aubrey Layne. Operating amid a chaotic global supply chain, it took state officials weeks to parse through a list of more than 100 potential vendors. Northfield was one of the only companies willing to break up orders and accept smaller upfront payments, rather than demanding the whole $27 million allotments, Layne said.

“Paying a contractor upfront is unusual in and of itself,” he added. “But that’s the environment we’re in. And when you’ve got to pay money upfront, you want someone that’s going to deliver.”

Northfield did, Layne said. Details from the state’s contract, released to the Mercury on Thursday through a Freedom of Information Act request, show that the order — scheduled to be delivered in periodic shipments, based on availability, “through June 30, 2020, or until the emergency PPE equipment is no longer needed in support of COVID-19” — includes 2.5 million N95 respirators and the same number of KN95 masks, a similar model regulated under different standards.

The contract includes six other categories of equipment, including 5 million surgical masks, 8 million nitrile exam gloves, and 500,000 medical face shields. The state is requesting a total of 2 million yellow isolation gowns with knitted or elastic cuffs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Northfield is required to provide the state with a weekly availability report listing the products it can procure from its manufacturers, the delivery time and any changes in price. This, too, is unusual, but Layne said it’s become increasingly necessary as the supply chain for medical gear continues to fluctuate.

“We’ve heard of states who put up the money and never saw supplies come in,” he said. Staggering the shipments allows Virginia officials to cancel orders or seek out other suppliers if there’s a change in price or availability.

So far, that hasn’t been necessary, Layne added. The state is expecting its second shipment from Northfield about two weeks from now.

