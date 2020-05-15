Did a nursing home or assisted living facility take your stimulus check?

The Federal Trade Commission reports that some nursing homes and assisted living facilities are trying to take the stimulus payments intended for their residents on Medicaid. The facilities claim that, because the person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep the stimulus payment.

However, those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit. Tax law says that tax credits don’t count as “resources” for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid.

Calling these payments “tax credits” in the CARES Act means the government can’t seize them, which means nursing homes and assisted living facilities can’t take that money from their residents just because they’re on Medicaid.

If you’ve experienced this already, the FTC suggests to tell your state attorney general’s office first. Then tell the FTC, which you can do at ftc.gov/complaint. If a loved one lives in a nursing facility and you’re not sure what happened to their payment, talk with them soon.

You can get the Congressional Summary that talks about the funds as tax credits not countable as resources for federal government programs, here (It’s on page 3). You can also get more helpful information from the National Center on Law & Elder Rights for people who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

