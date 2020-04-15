Different kind of forum gives Staunton School Board candidates a voice

Instead of a live forum, the West End Business Association is hosting a Facebook forum for Staunton School Board candidates.

The first question posted Tuesday at 10 a.m. Candidates have 24 hours to submit their answers. Every day, for at least six days, a new question is put online.

The City Council candidate Facebook forum wrapped up a week ago.

Kim Harris, with the West End Business Association, says the response has been great.

“Really I think we may be getting more participation and more response from the public then we would have perhaps had we had had a live forum,” Harris said. “Just today a hundred people joined our Facebook page.”

Harris says they've had full participation with City Council and School Board candidates.

All of the questions and answers are available on the West End Business Association Facebook page .