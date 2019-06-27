Diocese of Richmond adds names to list of priests accused of sexually abusing children

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has added several names to its list of priests accused of sexual abuse against minors.

“The names were added after additional information was brought forward and a review was completed in consultation with the Diocesan Office of Safe Environment and the Diocesan Review Board,” the diocese said Thursday in a press release.

The priests added to the list - initially released this past February - are:

Stanley F. Banaszek (Deceased)

Anthony M. Canu (Deceased)

Patrick J. Cassidy (Deceased)

Leonardo G. Mateo (Deceased)

Thomas D. Sykes (Deceased)

Vincent The Quang Nguyen (Status Unknown)

Earlier this year, the diocese released the names of 42 clergy accused of sexual abuse and those who served in the diocese but have allegations against them from another diocese.

“By publishing this list, we can help bring about healing to those who have experienced abuse in the Church and heighten the awareness of this tragic situation,” Bishop of Richmond Rev. Barry C. Knestout said in February. “To the victims and all affected by the pain of abuse, our response will always be about what we are doing, not simply what we have done.”

It includes the names of all priests in the diocese, which covers all of Virginia, who "have a credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor."

The diocese defines "credible and substantiated" as an allegation "supported by a preponderance of the evidence ... including, but not limited to admissions, convictions, arrests, settlements of civil claims, detailed, consistent and plausible complaints, number of victims, priest’s assignment history, adverse actions against the priest by Church authority, and whether the name was published on other lists of known abusers."

One of the priests on the list, Rev. James Henry McConnell, served as the priest of St. Francis of Assisi in Staunton, beginning in 1924. He left the parish in 1964 and died in 1969. The allegation occurred after his death.

If you were a victim of abuse at the hands of a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or church volunteer, the diocese urges you to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

You can also call he 24-hour confidential Victim’s Assistance Reporting number at 1-877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.