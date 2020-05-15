Diocese of Richmond announces plan to resume in-person Mass next weekend

Virginia's Catholic churches have new guidance for reopening as the commonwealth moves into Phase 1 of Governor Ralph Northam's 'Forward Virginia' plan this weekend.

While Phase 1 allows places of worship to start holding in-person services again this weekend, at 50% capacity, the Diocese of Richmond is asking all churches to hold off on in-person services for an extra week.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond covers most of Virginia's Catholic churches.

According to an announcement from Bishop Barry C. Knestout on Friday, parishes will resume celebrating Mass in-person on the weekend of May 23.

In-person Mass has been suspended since March 22, along with religious services across Virginia under Gov. Northam's Executive Order 53.

“We have been in the diocese planning for some time to find ways to provide the sacraments and Masses but with limitations to keep the safety and well-being of all in consideration. We expect a gradual opening due to the size and difference of our parishes within each locality and given individual parish circumstances,” said Bishop Barry Knestout. “Our guidelines have been developed based on state and public health protocols and based on current circumstances so the protocols may change over time.”

The bishop says guidelines for reopening were sent to all priests in the diocese on May 13 from their Office of Preparation, detailing instructions and parish-specific guidance for social distancing of six feet and the wearing of face coverings by all congregants ages 3 and older.

As the pandemic continues, Bishop Knestout said he will continue to dispense Catholics from the obligation of attending Mass, given the limit on capacity and the large number of people vulnerable to COVID-19 who will want to remain home for their safety.

“We look forward to the day when we will all gather again, when physical distance doesn’t limit us and we will be able to rejoice in the strength and the grace offered to us in the Eucharist,” says Bishop Knestout. “Know of my deep gratitude for your patience, support and cooperation as we work together as one Catholic community during this time.”

All parishes in the diocese will remain open during regular operating hours and are encouraged to livestream Masses, schedule the celebration of public Masses with additional time between them to allow for worship space to be cleaned and disinfected, and post homilies and Mass recordings to the parish website.

Anyone with questions can contact their own church or prepared@richmonddiocese.org.

All churches in northern Virginia, the City of Richmond, and Accomack County are not opening until the vigil on Saturday, May 29, due to the extension of Phase 1 requested by local officials and granted by Gov. Northam in those areas.

