Diocese to offer settlements to victims who won't sue

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says it will offer monetary settlements to sexual abuse victims if they give up the right to sue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the diocese announced the offer on Monday.

Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout said in a press release that the offer is “the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.”

(backslash)The diocese said it does not know how much money will be needed for such settlements. But it said it will consider using its self-insurance program, investments and loans.

Victims who want to participate must initiate a claim by April 3 and file the claim by May 15. A Richmond-based settlement administration firm will evaluate claims and determine settlement amounts.

Settlements will be determined by various factors, including the nature of and number of instances of abuse.

Catholic dioceses across the country have paid out more than $540 million in settlements from 2014 to 2018, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 2018 annual report on the response to the child sex abuse crisis.

The full press release from the Catholic Dioceses of Richmond can be found below:

Today, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announces the establishment of the Independent Reconciliation Program (“Program”) which aims to assist in the healing of those who were sexually abused as minors by Catholic clergy. The Program is independently administered by BrownGreer PLC, a Richmond based and nationally recognized firm specializing in settlement administration. For those wishing to learn more about the Program and submitting a claim, please visit the Program website: www.RichmondDioceseIRP.com.

Fulfilling a commitment Bishop Barry C. Knestout made in 2018, the Program is part of an ongoing reconciliation process to assist victim survivors in their healing. This action represents another step in the “building blocks of renewal in this local Church” that Bishop Knestout spoke to in his pastoral letter “From Tragedy to Hope” published September 14, 2018.

Today’s announcement is one of multiple steps Bishop Knestout will take as the diocese expands its healing ministry to assist victim survivors. In his letter to the faithful of the diocese today, Bishop Knestout said, “One of my most important pastoral responsibilities is to reach out to victim survivors of clergy sexual abuse, and to be a resource for them on their paths of healing.”

“We have watched as dioceses throughout the country have embraced reconciliation programs similar to this program and noted the benefit to victim survivors,” Bishop Knestout added. “This program – designed and managed by a nationally recognized and highly respected, independent claims administrator – gives victim survivors an opportunity to receive monetary payment in a manner that is compassionate.”

Bishop Knestout continued, “We will never be able to fully compensate for the harm done and we recognize there are many routes that might be followed to achieve justice. We believe this to be the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.” You can read the entire letter by visiting www.richmonddiocese.org. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond also has a website to address our ongoing

commitment to support healing and reconciliation for victim survivors of sexual abuse following this announcement. Visit assistance.richmonddiocese.org for more information and frequently asked questions.

While the Program will be funded by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, no financial resources from the Annual Diocesan Appeal or the Living Our Mission Capital Campaign will be used to fund this program.

Later this year, Bishop Knestout will participate in several Masses of Hope and Healing held around the diocese for victim survivors. He plans to lead a rosary for healing and protection during April which is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month. To learn more about the actions Bishop Knestout has taken in the diocese, visit our Pastoral Response page: https://richmonddiocese.org/diocese-response/.