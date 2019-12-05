Director of Republican Party of Virginia stepping down

The executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia is stepping down after Democrats won full control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.

John Findlay is leaving this month after more than four years on the job, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

GOP Chairman Jack Wilson said he'll work with the Republican National Committee to launch a national search for a new director.

Voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump has fueled massive losses for Republicans in Virginia, where Democrats now have majorities in the General Assembly.

