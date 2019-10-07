Disabled animals calendar to feature dogs from Virginia

Two dogs from Virginia will be featured in a calendar for disabled dogs.

The 2020 Walkin’ Pets calendar will include two of the commonwealth’s cutest residents - Harley Quinn, of Greenbackville, and Champ, of Elkwood.

Harley Quinn is a boxer who was fitted with a wheelchair after being diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor when she was 3 years old. She was only given a few months to live after the diagnosis and died earlier this year.

Champ is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who survived distemper and moved to Virginia after being abandoned in a ditch in Texas.

He also has a connection to Richmond. A few weeks ago, Richmond Animal Care and Control said a paralyzed puppy they named Roo was picked up in the city. The woman who owns Champ drove down to Richmond and adopted Roo.

The dogs were chosen as part of a contest that saw several disabled animals, including cats, goats and a chicken all vying for the honor.

All proceeds from the calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to provide wheelchairs for disabled and injured animals. The calendar costs $12.95 and can be ordered by calling 1-888-253-0777.