Discussions about Equal Rights Amendment deadline continue

Discussions about the future of the Equal Rights Amendment are still continuing after Virginia became the 38th and last state needed to ratify the amendment to the Constitution.

A deadline to ratify the amendment passed almost 40 years ago, in 1982. Some say the deadline doesn't matter, and on Thursday, the House of Representatives took steps to remove it. Still, in the time it's taken to get to 38 states, some states have also taken steps to rescind their ratifications.

Here in the Shenandoah Valley, there's been a push to have the amendment ratified. One person WHSV spoke with on Friday said she would like to see it passed, but there are still questions.

"There needs to be more discussion," Karen Robinson, a Rockingham County resident said. "But I also think it's important that it continue, the process continue. For me, that's the most important part."

Robertson said she thinks it's a complicated issue, and they need to re-evaluate several aspects, such as the deadline and the states that changed their stance. Recently, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she would like to see the process start over.

Robinson isn't sure how well that would go.

"Unfortunately, given the current political climate, no, I don't think it would be any easier," Robinson said. "I think it would probably, it might be harder."

The Justice Department has said the ratification comes too late, and there is an ongoing lawsuit to settle the issue over the ratification deadline.