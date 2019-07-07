Disney Channel’s Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died.

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

His family said in a statement that the star suffered from a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition, according to media reports. He was just 20 years old.

Disney's spokesperson described him as "an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person" who will be dearly missed.

Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

Boyce’s “Jessie” costar, Skai Jackson, expressed her grief via Instagram, saying “My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had...”

The director of “Descendents,” Kenny Ortega, paid tribute to Boyce in an Instagram post, saying in part: “His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light.”

