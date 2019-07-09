Disney recalls 'Toy Story' plush due to choking hazard

Disney is recalling more than 80,000 "Toy Story" plush dolls because they say they pose a choking hazard to children.

The voluntary recall from Disney is for an 11-inch plush toy of Forky, the new character introduced in the most-recent movie.

The "googly" plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to children, according to a statement from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The eyes are made of three parts: a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil.

The toys affected by the recall each have tracking codes, which can be found on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy. Affected tracking codes include FAC-024868-18338, FAC-024868-19032, FAC-024868-19060, and FAC-024868-19091.

They were sold at Disney stores nationwide, Disney theme parks, online at shopdisney.com and on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 to June 2019 for about $20.

Those who return their plush toy to the proper location are eligible for a refund on the item. Consumers can contact Disney toll-free at (866) 537-7649 or email for additional information at personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com