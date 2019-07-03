Dispatchers: Call non-emergency line, not 911, for firework complaints

If you want to file a firework complaint on Thursday, dispatchers are urging you to dial the non-emergency number, not 911.

Officials said dispatchers with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center receive dozens of calls to their emergency line with firework complaints.

"Year after year, people call in and tell us that somebody down the street is setting off different types of fireworks," said Mark Monger with HRECC. "But if people need to call in with an actual emergency, we don't want the telephone lines to be tied up."

In Harrisonburg, fireworks are banned all together, but Monger said it can be hard to enforce the ordinance.

"We typically send the police department or fire marshal out to tend to complaints," Monger said, "but we only have so many officers to go around."

There will be extra patrols out for the Fourth of July holiday.

If you have a fireworks complaint, the non-emergency number is 540-434-4436