Division II Shepherd reinstates men's, women's cross-country

Division II Shepherd University is reinstating men's and women's cross-country as varsity sports next fall.

Shepherd Vice President for Athletics Chauncey Winbush made the announcement Tuesday.

Shepherd last competed in cross -country in 2003.

Shepherd, located in the West Virginia community of Shepherdstown, joined the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference last fall.

"The Eastern Panhandle is a running community and I believe we will certainly attract some quality home-grown talent while also attracting great runners from the surrounding states,” Winbush said.