Do rainy springs correlate with hot summers?

Thanks to a rainy April, 2020 is now on pace to crack the top 20 for rainiest springs on record. Does this correlate to a hot summer? Let's find out.

In order to determine this, the top 10 rainiest springs on record were analyzed. Remember, meteorological spring is from March to May.

Taking the top 10 rainiest springs, the average summer temperature was computed. Analyzing the results, 6 out of the top 10 rainiest springs saw below average temperatures in the summer.

With the data close to being even, it was determined that no, a rainy spring does not result to a hot summer. The data is too even.