Documents say police believe 4 suspects "devised a plan" to kill Va.woman

New documents obtained by WDBJ7 explain why Virginia State Police charged four people for a Henry County woman's recent murder.

One of those four people happens to be the victim's husband and a former deputy.

It was May 13 that David Morse called 911 from 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road, reporting that he found his wife, Pamela Morse, dead from an apparent gunshot.

Morse worked for the Henry County Sheriff's Office for 12 years, but retired 11 years ago. The sheriff's office turned the case over the Virginia State Police.

Thursday, more than a week later, police announced the arrests of David Morse, Tanna Fitzgerald, Collin Russell and Casey Rogers, all charged with first-degree murder.

Neighbors of the Morses told WDBJ7 the pair were good neighbors. One woman, who wished to keep her identity anonymous, said Friday she was shocked when she heard of Morse's arrest and, at the same time, relieved.

"It made me nervous at first to think that someone I live so close to could do something like that," she said. "But then on the other hand I was relieved because I've been really nervous the last week, especially after dark."

According to the arrest warrants, State Police learned that Morse, Tanna Fitzgerald, Casey Rogers and Collin Russell "conspired and devised a plan" between Monday May 11 and Wednesday May 13 to kill Pamela Morse.

The narrative said the plan was to carry out the crime while David Morse was out of the home.

May 13, after announcing an investigation was underway, police also said they were searching for a 2010 Jeep Compass in connection with the crime. That same day, police found it in the yard of a home on Holley Ridge Road in Franklin County. Police said they were directed by a person on the property to the Jeep in the backyard of the home. The narrative states, "When officers looked in the back yard, they located Collin Joshua Russell."

Police noted they found in the Jeep several guns that belonged to the Morses and said other items were found scattered throughout the property on Holley Ridge Road.

All four suspects face first-degree murder charges and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Three also face charges of using a gun in the commission of a felony.

Russell also faces a charge of grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a vehicle.

The documents do not explain the connection between the four suspects, but social media is rife with rumored explanations.

An obituary for Pamela Morse said she was a graduate of Patrick County High School and a former member of the Civil Air Patrol in Patrick County. It goes on to say, "She enjoyed sewing, crafting and could make anything. She enjoyed her photography, planting and working in her flower garden. She was a very good cook and loved sitting outside and watching her hummingbirds in her flower garden."

The court documents also give some insight into the suspects. Morse, it said, has been working for HanesBrands in Woolwine. Fitzgerald, it said, was a cook at the Fieldale Cafe.

Even before Morse has his day in court, the neighbor we spoke with says it bothers her the crime is connected with a former member of law enforcement.

"I just don't understand," she said. "He spent years defending the law and now he's broke one of the worst ones there is. You don't kill people, that's not a man's job to do that."

