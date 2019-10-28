Does opioid legislation help fight the crisis? WVU researchers aim to find out

Is fighting back against the opioid epidemic with legislation working?

Image Source: MGN

That's the subject of new research underway at West Virginia University's School of Medicine.

West Virginia lawmakers in 2018 passed legislation aimed at reducing the number of opioid prescriptions physicians could write.

Nearly a year and a half after the law went into effect, two researchers are studying the effects of that legislation.

Treah Haggerty and Cara Sedney are hoping to study prescription practices before and after the law took effect and find any differences it's made.

Sedney, an associate professor in the Department of Neurosurgery and Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, said other states have enacted similar laws, but it's unclear if they really work.

“Because we have a dataset before and after the law went into effect, we can figure out if the law made any impact," Sedney said in a press release. "If it works—or if it doesn’t work—we want to know why and how."

Their research will consist of analyzing 15 months of data before and after June 2018, when Senate Bill 273 took effect. They'll track the number of prescriptions and pills in those prescriptions over that time.

They're also gathering personal stories from patients, pharmacists and healthcare providers to learn how and if the law has affected them.

There's a possibility the law has had negative effects.

Sedney also performs spins surgeries and has patients who need longer prescriptions.

Because the law limits prescriptions, some patients may need to make more hours-long trips to see her after surgery to get another prescription.

But on the flip side, excessive prescribing of opioids can cause someone to become dependent on them.

Haggerty directs the Rural Scholars Program for the Department of Family Medicine. She's an associate professor at the university.

“If somebody does have a dependence on an opiate, and we take them off the opiate abruptly, they can be put into a very desperate situation,” Haggerty said in a press release. “Somebody who’s actually a really good person can cross that bound into doing something illegal or getting into harder drugs off the street. That’s always a concern. That’s why we need to get the story straight from the patients.”

Though laws vary from state to state, the researchers hope the information they gather will help better inform future laws in West Virginia and across the country.

“What things were helpful about the law? What was not helpful?” Haggerty said. “Everything we find out may not be generalizable to every state, but there’s going to be information we gather that can be useful as other states come up with their own prescribing-type laws.”