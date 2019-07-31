Dog found strangled in dumpster behind Richmond elementary school

Richmond Animal Care and Control officers are investigating the death of a female pit bull.

The 3-year-old dog’s body was recovered on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

She was found in a dumpster behind John B. Cary Elementary School, located in the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue. Officials say they believe the dog was dumped about an hour or so before being found.

The dog appeared to have been strangled with a hunter green slip lead leash, officials say.

The crime comes months after Tommie the pit bull died after being tied to a pole and set on fire.

On July 1, “Tommie’s Law” went into effect, making animal cruelty a Class 6 felony in Virginia, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

RACC officers urge anyone with information to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. They say there were likely many families around the nearby park and school playground at the time.