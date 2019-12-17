Dog rescued from apparent hoarding case gives birth to two puppies

On December 9, Angels of Assisi rescued 27 dogs from a property in Alleghany County where they were living in reportedly horrible conditions.

Now, Angels of Assisi has announced that number has risen from 27 to 29. Maria Francis, one of the rescued dogs, gave birth to two female puppies late Sunday night and into the morning of Monday, December 16.

Angels of Assisi stated: "It warms our hearts to be able to give Maria Francis a healthy, safe environment just in time for birth."

The organization also said that after being in their care for just over a week, the rescued dogs were starting to trust team members.

"While some of the dogs still remain nervous, a few are eagerly excited when a staff member or volunteer goes to greet them. This is a big improvement from the first day that we met them and we are excited to see the transformation."

________

ORIGINAL STORY:

Monday, Angels of Assisi's Roanoke chapter rescued 20-25 animals from an apparent hoarding case in Alleghany County.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a call over the weekend reporting an "awful" smell coming from 4520 Johnson's Creek Road. The caller believed nobody was living at the property, but that there were dogs still at the home.

27 dogs were found living alone in the house and shed. Deputies met with their owners Monday, and they gave the dogs up to the Alleghany Humane Society.

The Angels of Assisi were contacted by the Alleghany Humane Society, and along with deputies, both helped remove the animals to be brought to Roanoke.

57-year-old Robert Via and his daughter, 25-year-old Kaytelyn Via, are being charged in the case, accused of feeding and watering the dogs, but not removing their feces from the buildings.

Angels of Assisi says the dogs have suffered "terrible neglect," and are now recovering at their rescue center in Roanoke. They are asking for help giving these animals a new loving home, or by donating to help abused and neglected animals at their website here.