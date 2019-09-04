Dog scheduled to be euthanized gets second chance as a K-9

A dog named Harlow is enjoying his new life as a police dog, but before he officially was made a K-9, he was on schedule to be euthanized.

Once scheduled to be put down in a Georgia animal shelter, Harlow is living a new life as a K-9 for Headland Police Department in Alabama. (Source: WTVY)

Now, Harlow is the newest member of the Headland Police Department's K-9 Unit. He works beside Officer Bethany Hicks as a school resource officer.

She said Harlow is an inspiration for anyone looking to start over.

"No matter the hard times that you go through, you always have a second chance. And Harlow is living proof of that," Hicks said.

Harlow will go around to different classrooms and lockers and sniff around for any illegal contraband. He can detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

"He's very friendly and he loves to play, but when it comes to work, he's ready to work," Hicks said.

Harlow was on the euthanization list at an animal shelter in Georgia when Animal Farm Foundation stepped in.

The organization saves dogs who are scheduled to be put down and trains them to be service dogs instead.

If dogs meet certain criteria, they are sent to Sector K-9 in Texas where they are trained to detect guns and various drugs.

Animal Farms Foundation saves police departments $20,000 by donating their dogs to their stations.

