Dog takes joy ride around Fla. neighborhood after bumping owner’s car into reverse

Police in Florida say when a dog’s owner stepped out of his car, the dog accidentally knocked the car into reverse, sending it in circles around the cul-de-sac.

Anne Sabol walked outside her house Thursday morning to see a car driving in circles around the Port St. Lucie, Fla., neighborhood. There was no driver behind the wheel.

"First, I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then, they kept going, and I'm like, ‘OK what are they doing?’” Sabol said. "Then, I saw the dog get out of the car. It was a big, black lab or something, and I'm like, ‘OK, this is turning weird.’”

Police say the owner of a dog named Max made a wrong turn into the cul-de-sac. He stopped the car and got out, leaving Max inside.

The dog accidentally shifted the car into reverse, locking his owner out and causing it to drive in circles.

Sabol says the car hit a mailbox, a few garbage cans and bricks that were in front of one of the homes, as it circled the neighborhood for about an hour.

Police finally stopped the car by entering a code in the keypad on the driver side door.

“When the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out. I was like, ‘They should give that thing a license,’” Sabol said.

No one was injured during the incident. The driver said he would replace the destroyed mailbox.

