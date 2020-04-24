Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge to host emergency pet food drive this weekend

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge is hosting three emergency pet food drives on April 25 and April 26 to help community members who may be struggling to feed their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, people can stop by the Terry Court Shopping Center in Staunton or Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, volunteers will be set up at the Craigsville Community Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"We help all the time, all year round, but what is especially trying right now is that people are out of work or have hours cut. Some people are just immunocompromised and can't get to the store," Gina Carroll, a team leader and a founding members of DDBR, said. "Human food is one thing, but pet food might be last on people's list when they're just trying to survive through this."

Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge received a $20,000 grant from the William H. Donner Foundation to provide pet food to pantries and other nonprofits in over 10 Virginia counties including the City of Charlottesville, Nelson, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

“A lot of times, food pantries will get a lot of human food, but maybe not as much pet food donations,” Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge Co-President Kimberly Hawk said. “We’re just trying to help with that, because if people don’t have to buy a big bag of dog food right now they’ll have more money for food for their family and it’ll just help ease the burden a little bit.”

Carroll says as of Friday afternoon, DDBBR had spent around $5,000 worth of pet food for the drives.

To get food, people can just drive up to one of the three locations, tell DDBBR what they need, and it will be placed in the car for them.

If you cannot make it to the pet food drives this weekend, you can call DDBBR at (434) 253-0022 to arrange another time to get the items you need.

"It's just what we do," Carroll said. "It's in our nature. It's why we got together. We're helpers, and in times of crisis we want people to look for the helpers."