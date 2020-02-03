Dogs, helicopter search for 3 West Va. kids who left home

Police in West Virginia are using search dogs and a helicopter to look for three young children spotted walking out of their adoptive parents' home Monday morning.

Deputies with the Kanawha County's Sheriff's Office say a motion detector captured Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8, leaving their home west of St. Albans just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says their caregiver called 911 around 4:30 a.m. when she realized they were missing.

Both Delaney and Kaylena were wearing purple jackets and pajamas. Lucas was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas.

Bloodhounds from the West Virginia Division of Forestry and several from the sheriff's department are being used in the search, along with a West Virginia State Police helicopter.

Deputies say with temperatures in the 30's in that area Monday morning, the children could be in danger.

