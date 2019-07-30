Dogs herd overpopulated geese as alternative to euthanization

You may see geese at your local park or on a nearby lake - but what happens when there are too many in one area? That’s where the dogs could come in.

Greg, Hoop and Bett are border collies with the group Flyaway Geese, and they are on a mission: to get nuisance geese off public or private property. WBTV followed them for a day during their work on the golf course at Cabarrus Country Club.

Rebecca Gibson owns the family business Flyaway Geese. She says their methods are a more humane practice: an alternative to euthanizing geese once they're overpopulated in a certain area.

“Basically, the reason that it works is because a border collie is one of the only breeds of dogs that moves its prey by stalking, very much like a wolf or coyote would,” said Gibson.

So why is it an issue if you have too many geese on your property?

“They can cause issues with water quality, they can cause beaches to shut down," explained Gibson. “You see a lot of that during the summertime where bacteria levels get very high in the water.”

Gibson also says geese poop very frequently.

“Golfers are putting through that, they pick their ball up they pick their tee up, put in in their mouth. Geese carry giardia, E. coli..”

When Flyaway Geese dogs come in, they do what's called an “intensive push.”

“For about 2 weeks, when the dogs come out two or three times a day, really heavy push, three or four dogs coming in pushing the birds, convincing them to live somewhere else," said Gibson.

It teaches the geese the area they’re in isn’t a safe place where they should live.

“So the geese see the dog as a natural predator even though it doesn’t have any interest in hurting or killing the bird."

The dogs wear goggles to protect their eyes.

“When the sun’s shining and things like that, it’s hard for them to see geese and birds in the air," said Gibson.

The dogs can push geese away from land and water. By the time a dog reaches one year in age, they’re usually ready to get to work full-time. Hoop has three legs, but still runs just as fast as the other herding dogs, according to Gibson.

“Border collies for goose control. We’ve been doing it for Air Force bases and military installations and other places for about 22 years now," said Gibson. “Border collies are natural herding dogs, they like going out and getting things to bring them to you... it’s a natural instinct.”