Dole recalls baby spinach for possible Salmonella contamination

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling baby spinach sold in 10 states, including Virginia, after a random sample tested positive for salmonella.

According to an announcement from the FDA, the recall was issued because a sample of baby spinach yielded a positive test result for Salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness if ingested. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious illness, but mostly in the young, frail and elderly.

The specific products being recalled are 6-ounce bags of baby spinach with the lot code W20308A and UPC code 0-71430-00964-2 and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach in plastic clamshell-style packages with the lLot code W203010 and UPC code 0-71430-00016-8.

Both have "Use By" dates of 08-05-2019. That date, as well as the lot code, can be found on the upper right corner of the bag or on the top label of the clamshell. The UPC code can be found on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag or on the bottom label of the clamshell.

They were distributed in 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Since the product is already expired, it should no longer be on store shelves, but it could still be in your refrigerator. If so, throw it out immediately.

Anyone with questions can call the Dole consumer center at (800) 356-3111, which is open 24 hours daily.