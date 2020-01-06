Doljac pleads guilty to Harrisonburg murder

A Broadway man who was initially charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting two men right in the heart of downtown Harrisonburg in 2018 pleaded guilty to lesser counts on Monday.

According to the Rockingham County Circuit Court, John Doljac, 43, of Broadway, had his charges amended to two counts of 2nd degree murder on Jan. 6 and pleaded guilty to both counts.

He will face sentencing at 1:30 p.m. on April 24.

On June 30, 2018, just before 2:30 a.m. on a Saturday, Harrisonburg police officers responded to the area of W. Market Street and Court Square for a report of two men who had been shot.

Kirkman Rountree, a 26-year-old Harrisonburg man, was flown to UVA Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

His friend was taken to Sentara RMH and later testified that Doljac was behind the trigger.

The survivor of the shooting testified that Doljac been involved in a physical altercation with Rountree earlier that night before later driving up beside them and starting shooting. Rountree was shot in the chest and his friend in the leg.

With the help of local businesses, detectives were able to identify a white Nissan Xterra captured on surveillance footage related to the shooting and identify who was in the vehicle, police said.

Doljac and 34-year-old Kara Blankenbaker were arrested afterward at their home on Legion Way in Broadway. A .40 caliber gun was found at the residence, according to an investigator who worked on the case.

The shooting left visible bullet holes along the side of the Rockingham County General District courthouse.

Doljac was indicted on a charge of first degree murder in October of 2018.

Blankenbaker was charged with accessory to murder. She's scheduled to appear before a grand jury on Jan. 21.

