Dollar General announces discount for first responders throughout outbreak

As first responders across the country provide some of the most essential services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dollar General says they will be providing a nationwide discount.

Starting March 30, Dollar General will provide a 10% discount on qualifying purchases for all medical personnel, first responders, and activated National Guardsmen.

Anyone in those categories just has to present their employment badge or ID at any Dollar General store, and they can receive the discount — though it can't be used on gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcohol beverages.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The discount will be valid through April 30, and could be extended based on how the pandemic evolves in coming weeks.

Dollar General is also planning to invest about $35 million to give bonuses to store, distribution center and private fleet employees who continue on as essential employees during the outbreak.

The store is also providing all employees with an ongoing 30 percent digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4, 2020.

All Dollar General stores have dedicated the first hour of their operations each day to senior customers to provide at-risk community members a time to shop for essential items with smaller crowds.

Stores are closing one hour early for cleaning and re-stocking.

In addition, the store previously announced plans to hire up to 50,000 employees across the country to meet a growing need for workers during the pandemic. You can learn about job openings and apply for open positions here.

