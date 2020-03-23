Dollar General planning to hire up to 50,000 workers

As many people face unemployment due to business closings from COVID-19, Dollar General is planning to hire up to 50,000 employees across the country to meet a growing need for workers during the pandemic.

The company announced on Monday that the heightened demand for household essentials due to the coronavirus means that they're planning to double their normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General operates more than 16,3000 stores in 45 states across the U.S. About 75% of the entire American population lives within five miles of a Dollar General.

The company also operates 17 distribution centers across the country, 5 DG Fresh cold storage facilities, and a private fleet network.

You can learn about job openings and apply for open positions here.

Dollar General says they provide employees with "competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and expansive benefits including day-one eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, paid parental leave, adoption assistance and much more."

Most of the new jobs will be temporary, but over the past five years, Dollar General has added about 35,000 net jobs to the economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

