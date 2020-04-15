Domestic violence reports rise in Shenandoah Valley, but resources are still available

Reports of domestic violence are on the rise in the Shenandoah Valley, but resources are still available.

In March alone, calls in Augusta County were up 57% from the previous year. Staunton has seen arrests double in the last month and a half compared to 2019. And, in that same time frame, Waynesboro has seen emergency protective orders jump from 36 last year to 48 this year.

New Directions Center in Staunton says calls are up 30% right now, but the request for shelter is lower.

“They’re not alone. They are never alone. We are always here to help them,” Claudia Lopez-Muniz, the Executive Direction of New Directions Center said. “Whether it’s with a phone call or a text or any kind of other medium of communication.”

New Directions Center is following all the recommendations and guidelines issued by the CDC on shelter living.

If you are in need of services, please call 540-886-8600.