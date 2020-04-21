Dominion Energy gets closer to constructing wind turbines off Virginia’s coast

Dominion Energy, along with Ørsted, is getting closer to being able to construct wind turbines off Virginia’s coast.

Dominion announced that the turbine components and monopolies for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) pilot project have shipped from Germany and Denmark, and are on the way to Canada.

“This is a monumental step toward the installation of the first offshore wind turbines in federal waters, which will deliver clean, renewable energy to our customers,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy vice president of generation construction. “The construction of these two turbines will help us reach our goal for net zero emissions and position Virginia as a leader in offshore wind.”

The installation of the two turbines, 27 miles offshore, is expected to begin later this spring and are scheduled to enter service by the end of the year. The pilot project is expected to produce enough power for 3,000 homes.

