Advertisement

Dominion Energy looks back on 2012 derecho

Changes Dominion made in response to the powerful 2012 storm.
By Victoria Wood
Published: Jun. 29, 2017 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dominion Energy describes the derecho of 2012 the third worst storm to hit Virginia after it knocked out power to one million people.

Five years later, the impact has changed the way they prepare for wind storms in the future.

"It wrecked havoc on the electric distribution grid. It smashed trees, downed power lines," said Shad Hedrick, the director of emergency preparedness of Dominion Energy.

In the Shenandoah Valley, more than a quarter million people lost power, surviving the blistering hot temperatures for days.

The storm demonstrated what wind can do and impacted how Dominion Energy prepares for storms in the future.

"We've made a lot of improvements in that time, in the past five years," said Hedrick.

Those improvements include better communication with customers online and the strategic underground program, targeting over 600 miles of outage prone areas.

"These are areas with overhead conductors that usually have a lot of trees and we've identified the most outage prone areas and we're focusing on installing those conductors underground," Hedrick added.

Dominion says the biggest help a customer can give is to simply report their power outage.

"A lot of times customers assume we know their power is out. We may in fact not know," said Hedrick.

In the case of any severe storm, Dominion Energy reminds customers to stay safe by staying at least 30 feet away from any down line, because you never know when that line could be energized.

Most Read

A Virginia ABC store has closed after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Five new alcohol laws going into effect July 1
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
People participated in a walkout Monday morning from Harrisonburg City Hall to the steps of...
Roe v. Wade walkout in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Village to Village, a grant recipient of the Fall 2021 grants, used the money for their Welcome...
Community Foundation grant applications open July 1
After the 2012 derecho
Dominion's response to the 2012 derecho- 5 years after the storm
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire
Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages
Valley RV businesses say business still going strong despite gas prices, shortages