Dominion Energy says a few tips can help bring down energy bills

As more of us are staying home, your family could be using more energy, which means seeing higher totals on electric bills even as many people face unemployment or reduced hours.

Even if a plug isn't actively charging anything, it's still using energy. With a surge protector, you can turn it off once you're done charging your devices, which saves energy. | Credit: WHSV

Dominion Energy says it's important to save energy where you can.

Being home and using lights and heating or air conditioning, charging devices, and even cooking are all big uses of electricity. Dominion Energy said about half of an electric bill comes from heating and cooling your home, but there are changes that can be made to help.

"That's making sure you're not running that heating or cooling system as much as possible," Matthew Adams, an energy assistance outreach administrator, said. "So if it gets a little chilly, try dressing in layers, open up the window so it can let sun in, heat up the rooms naturally."

Adams said once it's warm, you can close the curtains to help cool down rooms. Additionally, if the weather is warm, Adams suggests cooking out on the grill.

"Grills use pretty much zero energy," Adams said. "They just use your propane gas or charcoal, and a lot of propane grills, they have a burner that you can use, so you can cook just about anything on your grill."

Adams said another energy saving tip is getting a surge protector and plugging the chargers for all your devices into that. He said even if a plug isn't actively charging anything, it's still using energy. With a surge protector, you can turn it off once you're done charging your devices, which saves energy and doesn't require constantly plugging and unplugging things.

While Dominion Energy isn't cutting off anyone's power at this time for non-payment, per Virginia SCC requirements right now, Adams said once the pandemic is over, people will still be responsible for paying for all the energy they used. Saving energy will help lower those bills.