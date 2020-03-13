Dominion Energy suspends disconnections due to coronavirus

Dominion Energy has suspended all disconnections as their response to the ongoing spread of novel coronavirus.

Dominion Energy said it knows that customers rely on services to get through dealing with disruptions like self-isolating due to the virus and having students home for two unexpected weeks.

“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time," Dominion said in a statement. "Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.”