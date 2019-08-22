Dominion launches new program to pay you for your old fridge

Dominion Energy is launching an appliance recycling program that will pay you $20 to recycle your old refrigerator or freezer – and they'll come pick it up for you.

According to a press release from Dominion, the new program is available to all Dominion customers in Virginia, but it does have some size and age requirements. You can call 877-785-6681 or visit Dominion's website to learn more about requirements and schedule a pickup.

You won't be billed for the pickup service and Dominion says operating a newer, more energy-efficient fridge could save you an average of $150 a year in energy costs.

The recycle-a-fridge program is the first of a set of new energy-efficiency and demand response programs being introduced by Dominion with the goal "to help customers lower their energy usage and save money on their electric bills."

"Many of us have an old refrigerator or freezer in the basement or garage, but don't realize just how much energy these older appliances require to run. We want to make it easy for our customers to help the environment, and their wallets, by picking up their old appliances for a $20 incentive," said Nathan Frost, Director of New Technology and Energy Conservation, Dominion Energy. "Dominion Energy is excited to be able to offer our customers more opportunities to reduce their energy usage."

Any unit picked up by the program will be transported to an appliance recycling facility run by Recleim, LLC, which specializes in removing harmful materials from obsolete appliances and capturing most of the materials for reuse into products like laptops, cell phones, concrete mix and soda cans.

Dominion will roll out the other programs later this year, including energy assessments and rebates on specific energy efficient appliances.

All the programs were approved by the State Corporation Commission after the passage of the Grid Transformation & Security Act of 2018, under which Dominion Energy says they will propose at least $870 million in energy-efficiency programs over the next ten years.

