Domino's throughout Shenandoah Valley, Charlottesville to donate 3,000 pizzas

The locally-owned Domino's stores throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville area plan to donate almost 3,000 pizzas.

Every Domino's location in the area will give away at least 200 pizzas within their local communities to hospitals, medical centers, school children and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others in need.

“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline,” said Becca Miller, the local Dominos franchise owner. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”

This is part of a nationwide effort where stores across the country plan to donate 1.2 million pizzas as a way to give back to local neighborhoods.