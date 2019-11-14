Donald Trump Jr. visits LU amid impeachment hearing

As impeachment hearings were underway in Washington, Donald Trump Jr. visited central Virginia on Wednesday.

The President’s son made an appearance during Liberty University’s student convocation.

He was promoting his new book, “Triggered,” alongside other conservative panelists and LU’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr.

Most students say they appreciated the visit.

“I thought it was very informative,” said Connor Hinnershitz, a sophomore at Liberty.

Others were taken aback by some of the rhetoric.

“I really didn’t like Donald Trump Jr.’s comment where he said ‘I hate everyone equally,’” explained Elizabeth Brooks, a junior at the university.

That comment came during a moment of laughter with another panelist. “I hate everyone equally, okay, for the record, okay,” Trump Jr. said during convocation.

He also took swipes at the Biden family when asked how he found time to write his new book.

“Unlike Hunter Biden, we were international business people who stopped doing new deals,” he said.

He also spoke on a variety of other topics, including the recent backlash after being accused of outing the White House whistleblower that led to the impeachment inquiry.

“I magically, with a set of spies I’m not aware of, outed a CIA operative whose name happened to be in the title of the article I retweeted,” Trump Jr. quipped.

On Friday, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will speak to students on campus as well.

