Donations being accepted for blessing bags in the Augusta County area

Brittany Campbell and Joyce Terrell are collecting non-perishable foods to create blessing bags and goodie bags for families in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County areas.

"I decided to do this to give back to the community that's having a hard time and on low income," Campbell said.

Terrell added that as a recently retired woman, she understands that others in a similar situation could use some extra help right now.

Terrell and Campbell met through Facebook and have been working together for the past couple of weeks collecting food and putting bags together.

Campbell said she has seen the need for these blessing bags, so she plans to continue providing them for as long as they are needed and as long as they can afford it.

"It's important because I like to help give back to the community and see smiles on people's and kids' faces," Campbell said.

"I'm receiving some support from people in my neighborhood for things I can't do for myself, so I'm just trying to give back in a way that I have the means to do," Terrell said.

Terrell and Campbell are taking donations at any time, but they plan to make a grocery trip every two weeks to stock up on anything else they may need for the bags.

Campbell said she has seen great support already from the community, and she hopes to continue being able to serve her neighbors.

Anyone interested in donating or receiving a blessing bag can call Campbell at (540) 649-9027.