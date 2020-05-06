Donations help JMU keep students from dropping out due to COVID-19 effects

James Madison University says generous donations from community members on the global #GivingTuesdayNow this week helped them keep more than 100 students from having to drop out.

According to the university, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit some students' families especially hard financially, with jobs lost and sources of income gone.

As of May 6, the school had received around 150 student requests for emergency aid related to the coronavirus.

In may situations, they say students' financial situations had changed because of the pandemic, leaving them unable to continue their education at JMU without additional help from more private donors to the school.

Due to that, the school relaunched “Madison for Keeps,” an emergency scholarship fund originally created during the Great Recession to prevent students from having to drop out.

They say it saved 108 students from 2009-2010 from abandoning their college education.

On Tuesday, with the school joining in on Giving Tuesday Now, administrators say donors pledged $250,000, matched by $250,000 previously raised for "Madison for Keeps." Altogether, donors pitched in more than a half a million dollars, which JMU estimates will meet the financial need of 100 students, allowing them to stay enrolled.

“Generosity is defined in the moments when it’s inconvenient and uncomfortable to give, but we care deeply enough to do it anyway,” explained Nick Langridge, vice president for University Advancement. “Given the extraordinary times we are living through, I was truly inspired by the way our JMU faithful joined together in one spirit of generosity, as one JMU family, and gave over $500,000 to help 100 Dukes stay Dukes.”

Despite the success of Giving Tuesday Now, university officials say there is more work to do. Throughout the month of May, they will continue raising money for "Madison for Keeps" to increase the number of Dukes supported.

